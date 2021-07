A handout photo made available by the Joint Task Force Jolo-Armed Forces of the Philippines (JTF-AFP) shows Filipino soldiers working on the crash site of a Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo plane at the vicinity of Jolo airport, Sulu island, Philippines, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JTF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Joint Task Force Jolo- Armed Forces of the Philippines (JTF-AFP) shows rescuers carrying a victim next to a burnt Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo plane at the vicinity of Jolo airport, Sulu island, Philippines, 04 July 2021.

A handout photo made available by the Joint Task Force Jolo- Armed Forces of the Philippines (JTF-AFP) shows debris of a Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo plane at the vicinity of Jolo airport, Sulu island, Philippines, 04 July 2021.

At least 17 killed in a military plane crash in Philippines

At least 17 people were killed Sunday when a Philippines air force C-130 Hercules carrying 92 personnel crashed while landing at Jolo airport in Sulu province, authorities reported.

At least 40 people were rescued alive but injured, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, adding that the 92 on board included three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel reporting for duty.