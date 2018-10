A handout photo made available by the Taiwan National Defense Ministry shows rescuers attending victims of a train accident in Yilan, Taiwan,Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN NATIONAL DEFENSE MINISTRY

A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Railway Administration shows a site of a train accident in Yilan, Taiwan,Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN RAILWAY ADMINISTRATION / HANDOUT

At least 17 people died and over 100 were injured Sunday when a train derailed near the Taiwanese capital, the government said.

The high-speed Puyuma Express, which was carrying around 300 passengers, came off the tracks and overturned at around 4.50pm local time in Yilan County, in the island's northeast, as it traveled between Shulin and Taitung along a coastal route popular with tourists.