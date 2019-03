Wreckage of a car at the scene of a car bomb explosion near a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Medics prepare to carry the body of a victim after a car bomb exploded near a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

People gather at the scene of a car bomb explosion near a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least 18 people were killed and 25 others were injured Thursday when a car bomb exploded outside a restaurant and hotel in the Somali capital, police sources confirmed to EFE.

The explosion took place around noon on Maka al-Mukarama road, one of the main highways through the seaside capital, police chief Abdi Nuur Ali, who was present at the site of the attack, told EFE.