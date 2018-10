A handout photo made available by Petra Jordan News Agency, shows Jordan's Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz (R) visiting people injured after a school bus was swept away by torrential rain, at an identified hospital, Jordan, 25 October 2018. According to local media sources at least 18 people, most of them children, have died after torrential sudden rain swept away a school bus carrying students who were on a trip near the Dead sea area. Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz went on 25 October evening to the search and rescue area and called for a full investigation. EPA-EFE/PETRA JORDAN NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Jordanian rescue teams guide children and adults rescued at the site where a school bus was swept away by torrential rains, near the Dead sea, Jordan, 25 October 2018. According to local media sources at least 18 people, most of them children, died after sudden torrential rain swept away a school bus carrying students who were on a trip near the Dead sea area. On the evening of 25 October, Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz went to the search and rescue area and called for a full investigation. EPA-EFE/BASEL IRANI

Jordanian rescue teams operate near the site where a school bus was swept away by torrential rains, near the Dead sea, Jordan, 25 October 2018. According to local media sources at least 18 people, most of them children, died after sudden torrential rain swept away a school bus carrying students who were on a trip near the Dead sea area. On the evening of 25 October, Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz went to the search and rescue area and called for a full investigation. EPA-EFE/BASEL IRANI

At least 18 people died and 35 were injured in an area near the Dead Sea, in the west of Jordan, as a result of flooding caused by torrential rains in the country on Thursday, according to the Jordanian Department of Civil Defense.

The death toll could still increase as a number of people are missing, including students who were riding on a bus during a school trip which was washed away by torrential floods, the statement said.