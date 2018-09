A file photo shows Russian Utair airlines Boeing 737-500 aircraft landing at the Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia. Aug. 08, 2018, EPA-EFE/FILE/VALDA KALNINA

At least 18 peope were injured on Saturday after a Boeing 737 passenger plane caught fire after skidding off the runaway during landing at the Sochi airport in Russia, the health ministry said.

An airport employee died of a heart attack while rescuing the passengers.