Members of Honduran Army stand outside the Tela's penitentiary in Atlantida, Honduras, 21 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE VALLE

At least 18 inmates died Sunday in a clash between rival gangs inside a prison near Tegucigalpa, bringing to 36 the number killed in two outbreaks of prison violence in 48 hours.

Inter-Institutional National Security Force (Fusina) spokesman Jose Coello confirmed to reporters the death of the 18 inmates — raised from an earlier 16 — in the prison located in the municipality of El Porvenir, in Francisco Morazan department. EFE-EPA