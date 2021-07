At least 18 prisoners were killed and dozens were injured, including several police officers, in riots in two prisons in Ecuador Wednesday night, the agency in charge of prison control reported.

The incidents were registered in Prison 1 in the coastal province of Guayas, near the port city of Guayaquil, and in the Andean city of Cotopaxi, near the city of Latacunga, the National Service of Comprehensive Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Teenage Offenders (SNAI) said on Twitter.