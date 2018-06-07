At least 18 people were killed and about 90 wounded in an explosion that hit Sadr City, a suburb of Baghdad controlled by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the winning coalition in the Iraqi elections in May, police sources reported on Thursday.

According to police sources, the explosion happened on Wednesday night inside a house used as a depot for weapons and ammunition, which was destroyed along with three other homes, while a nearby Shiite mosque was damaged, as seen in epa images released Thursday.