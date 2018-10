Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C) visits the site of the derailed train in Yilan, Taiwan, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Rescuers use a crane to remove a derailed train at the site of the accident in Yilan, Taiwan, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taipei, Oct. 22 (efe-epa). - The National Fire Agency of Taiwan readjusted on Monday the number of deaths to 18 people and the wounded to 187 after a train derailed on Sunday in Yilan County near Taipei.

The Puyuma Express 6432 carrying 366 passengers from Shulin to Taitung derailed at 4.50 pm local time (08.50 GMT) on Sunday. A total of 168 military personnel worked all night in rescue efforts.