At least 18 people died in the last 24 hours due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in northern India, taking the total number of deaths for the month to 156, disaster management authorities said Thursday.

Fresh storms had hit the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday and left 16 dead and 25 injured across several districts, according to Sanjay Kumar of the State Disaster Management Authority.