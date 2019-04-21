Security personal inspect the site after a explosion hit at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

A general view after a explosion hit at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Police cordon off the area after a explosion hit at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Police officers inspect the scene after a explosion hit at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

At least 187 killed in Sri Lanka attacks, fresh blast reported

At least 187 people have been killed and scores injured in a series of explosions in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Four hotels, three churches and a housing complex were reportedly targetted in the attacks.