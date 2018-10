Afghan workers carry biometric devices being shifted to the election sites in the Independent Election Commission (IEC) stock in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

German army colonel Knut Peters spokesperson for NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan speaks during a press conference on the upcoming parliamentary election security plan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

At least 19 members of the Afghan Security Forces were killed and 16 more were injured in Taliban attacks, just a few days ahead of parliamentary elections in the country, officials told EFE on Tuesday.

A group of Taliban fighters had launched attacks on at least three security check posts in Kijran in the southern Daikundi province, which borders the provinces of Uruzgan and Helmand, Taliban strongholds, at around 1.00 am on Tuesday morning.