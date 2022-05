US President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in the Roosevelt Room in Washington, DC, USA, 24 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

Police and investigators continue to work at the scene of a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 24 May 2022. EPA-EFE/AARON M. SPRECHER

Biden calls for action following Texas school shooting

At least 19 children among those killed in Texas school shooting

Nineteen children were among at least 21 people killed Tuesday when a man opened fire at a primary school in Texas, United States, officials said.

The suspected gunman, identified by Governor Greg Abbott as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was also killed.