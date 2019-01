Filipino soldiers gather evidences next to the covered bodies of victims in front of a church following explosions in Jolo city, Sulu, Philippines, Jan.27, 2019. EPA-EFE/PEEWEE BACUNO

Filipino soldiers stand guard next to the covered bodies of victims in front of a church following explosions in Jolo city, Sulu, Philippines, Jan.27, 2019. EPA-EFE/PEEWEE BACUNO

Covered bodies lie on the ground in front of a church following two explosions in Jolo city, Sulu, Philippines, Jan.27, 2019. EPA-EFE/PEEWEE BACUNO

At least 19 people were killed and 48 wounded in twin bombings during a Sunday mass at Jolo Cathedral in Mindanao region of the volatile southern Philippines, officials said.

The attack comes days after people overwhelmingly voted "yes" in a referendum on autonomy that was held for peace in the mainly Muslim region.