People watch the fire that broke out and rescue efforts at a high-rise building in Banani area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 28 March 2019. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a high-rise building in Banani area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 28 March 2019. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a high-rise building in Banani area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 28 March 2019. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

At least 19 killed, 73 injured in major fire in Dhaka

At least 19 people were killed and 73 others were injured in a fire that razed a 22-storey building in the Bangladeshi capital city Dhaka on Thursday, officials said.

The blaze was under control and search and rescue operations were underway, amid fears the death toll could still increase.