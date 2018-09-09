Members of the emergency services deploy near the site of a cargo plane crash close to the International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, Oct. 4, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

At least 19 people have died after a commercial aircraft crashed into a river on Sunday while attempting to land at an airport in central South Sudan, a local government official told EFE, while three people reportedly survived.

The plane, which had taken off from the African nation's capital, Juba, with 22 people on board, plunged into a river next to a landing strip at Yirol airport – located 300 kilometers (186 miles) to the north of Juba – due to a lack of visibility, according to the county's information officer,Taban Abel.