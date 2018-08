A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Aug. 5, 2018, shows an intensity map of a magnitude-7 earthquake on the island of Lombok, close to Bali on Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT

Hospital patients are moved outside the facility after an earthquake in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 05, 2018. Reports state that the magnitude-7.0 earthquake was centered on the Indonesian island of Lombok near Bali. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Parts of a shopping mall building collapsed after an earthquake in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 05, 2018. Reports state that the magnitude-7.0 earthquake was centered on the Indonesian island of Lombok near Bali. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

At least 19 people were killed on Sunday when a magnitude-7 earthquake rocked the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok causing material damage that extended to Bali, an emergency management official said.

Many people were killed when buildings collapsed, while others died at the hospital, the regional chief of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Mohammad Rum, said.