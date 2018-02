An undated handout photo of a white shark released by the Organization for Industrial and Scientific Research of the Commonwealth of Australia (CSIRO) on Feb. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/CSIRO

About 2,210 adult white sharks currently live off Australia's coast with an adult survival rate estimated at 90 percent, according to a study released Friday by an Australian scientific research organization.

Due to the elusive nature of the species, the Organization for Industrial and Scientific Research of the Commonwealth of Australia (CSIRO) based its report on a combination of statistical and genetic methods without having to physically catch or see a shark.