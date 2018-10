Army Lt. General Austin Miller appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to be general and commander of the Resolute Support Mission, North Atlantic Treaty Organization and commander of United States Forces-Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AL DRAGO

At least two Americans were injured in a shooting on Thursday at the governor's complex in Kandahar province (southern Afghanistan), but the commander of Nato's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, Austin 'Scott' Miller, escaped unhurt.

Spokesperson for the NATO mission, Knut Peters, said that there was an incident at the Kandahar palace and initial reports indicate an Afghan on Afghan situation.