Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) gather evidences on the site of an explosion on New Year's Eve outside a shopping mall in Cotabato City, southern Philippines, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

At least 2 dead, 21 wounded in blast in southern Philippines

At least two people have died and 21 were wounded in an explosion Monday at a shopping mall in Cotabato city, in Mindanao island, in the southern Philippines.

The explosive was hidden in a box, and detonated at one of the entrances to the Southsea Mall, military sources told Philippines broadcaster.