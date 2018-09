A police officer stands at a crossing following blackout after a strong earthquake hit during the night in Sapporo, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido early 06 September causing large landslides and blackout in the entire island. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Traffic negotiates am intersection during blackout after a strong earthquake hit overnight in Sapporo, Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September causing large landslides and blackout. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Debris litter the ground next to a damaged building after a strong earthquake hit overnight in Sapporo, Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September causing large landslides and blackout. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A damaged road is seen after a strong earthquake hit Hokkaido, in Abira, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September causing large landslides and blackout. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A collapsed house is seen after a strong earthquake hit Hokkaido, in Atsuma, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September causing large landslides and blackouts. A blackout over Hokkaido is affecting almost 3 million households. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

At least two people died and about 40 others were missing on Thursday after a magnitude-6.7 earthquake shook Japan´s northern Hokkaido island, causing property damage and landslides.

Search and rescue operations were under way in the north of the country, involving some 20,000 personnel, including 4,000 members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, and 51 helicopters, Chief of Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press briefing.