People look at the site of an explosion in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The inside of a room in a house which was damaged by an explosion in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

People look at the site of an explosion in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least two children died and eight people were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a scrap warehouse in Bac Ninh province, east of capital city Hanoi, according to state-run Vietnam News Agency.

The explosion, whose causes were being investigated, took place early in the morning, and as well as destroying the warehouse, damaged five neighboring houses, according to local district authorities in Yen Phong.