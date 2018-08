At least two people have died in Indonesia after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake shook the battered island of Lombok on Sunday night, where several tremors have killed more than 400 people since July.

The spokesperson of the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said Monday that one of the victims was killed in the east of Lombok, the zone closest to the epicenter, and the other on the neighboring Sumbawa Island. Both deaths were due to the collapse of buildings.