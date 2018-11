Body of a victim of a bomb explosion is lying at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a bomb explosion in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Investigation was underway Saturday in a bomb attack in a market in the southern port city of Karachi that killed at least two people and wounded 10 others.

The explosion took place late on Friday night at a makeshift market in the city's congested Quaidabad area.