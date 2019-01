Philippine police gather outside a mosque where a fragmentation grenade was lobbed and exploded, killing two people past midnight in a village in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENZ CASTILLO

Civilian personal belongings are left behind in a mosque where a fragmentation grenade was lobbed and exploded, killing two people past midnight in a village in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENZ CASTILLO

A resident looks into a mosque where a fragmentation grenade was lobbed and exploded, killing two people past midnight in a village in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENZ CASTILLO

At least two people were killed and three wounded in an explosion early Wednesday at a mosque in Zamboanga, in the southern Philippines, three days after an attack at the Jolo cathedral, attributed to the terrorist group Abu Sayyaf, which killed at least 20 people in that area.

Two unidentified men threw a grenade soon after midnight into the Sitio Logoy Diutay mosque in Zamboanga city, located in the Muslim-majority region of southern Philippines, local authorities said.