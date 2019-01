Philippine police gather outside a mosque where a fragmentation grenade was lobbed and exploded, killing two people past midnight in a village in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENZ CASTILLO

Civilian personal belongings are left behind in a mosque where a fragmentation grenade was lobbed and exploded, killing two people past midnight in a village in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENZ CASTILLO

A resident looks into a mosque where a fragmentation grenade was lobbed and exploded, killing two people past midnight in a village in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENZ CASTILLO

At least 2 killed, 4 wounded in grenade attack in southern Philippines

At least two people were killed and four were wounded in a grenade attack early Wednesday at a mosque in Zamboanga in the southern Philippines, local officials said.

Two unidentified men threw a grenade into the Sitio Logoy Diutay mosque in Zamboanga city, located in the Muslim-majority region of southern Philippines, shortly after midnight, according to police.