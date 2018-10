Firefighters work on pumping operations in the parking lot of a residence due to heavy rainfall and violent storms that hit the Var region overnight, in Sainte-Maxime, southern France, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A submerged car remains in the water after being swept out to sea due to heavy rainfall and violent storms that hit the Var region overnight, at the Garonette river mouth, in Sainte-Maxime, southern France, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

View of a flooded house after flash floods of the Argens river, due to heavy rainfall and violent storms that hit the Var region overnight, in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, southern France, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A submerged car gets pulled out of waters after being swept out to sea due to heavy rainfall and violent storms that hit the Var region overnight, at the Garonette river mouth, in Sainte-Maxime, southern France, Oct.11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

At least two people have died in flooding brought on by overnight torrential rain in parts of the French Riviera on the country's Mediterranean coast, authorities said Thursday.

Astrid Jeffrault, a representative from the department of Var, told BFMTV that two bodies were found in an upturned car that had been swept by an overflowing river toward the sea in the Côte d'Azur city of Sainte Maxime, located some 130 kilometers (81 miles) east of Marseille.