A view of the Super U supermarket where a gunman is holding hostages in the small town of Trebes, southern France, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

A police helicopter flies over the Super U supermarket where a gunman is holding hostages in Trebes, southern France, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

At least 2 killed by armed man in French supermarket terror incident

At least two people were killed Friday when a gunman suspected of having links to a terror organization took hostages in the south of France, an interior ministry spokesperson said.

The prosecutor's office said an investigation was launched into murder, attempted murder and kidnapping with terrorist intent, the office said.