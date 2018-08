Afghan soldiers stand on guard at the site of an attack at Lashkargah, capital of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WATAN YAR

At least two people died and another four were wounded in a suicide attack Saturday during a protest near an office of the election commission in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province in the east, an official said.

The attack occurred around 11.20 am local time when an attacker blew himself up during a protest near an office of the election commission in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, Nangarhar governor's spokesperson Attaullah Khogyanai told EFE.