A protester kicks a pile of burning debris while moments of tension were lived in the Cité Soleil neighborhood on behalf of a man, accused of killing a protester, who was stoned to death by protesters, according to Efe, amid the anti-government protests that plague Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARCH HERVE ABELARD

Moments of tension were lived in the Cité Soleil neighborhood on behalf of a man, accused of killing a protester, who was stoned to death by protesters, according to Efe, amid the anti-government protests that plague Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARCH HERVE ABELARD

Several dozen police officers participate in a demonstration demanding better working conditions, in the middle of the day of anti-government protests that hit Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARCH HERVE ABELARD

Several dozen police officers participate in a demonstration demanding better working conditions, in the middle of the day of anti-government protests that hit Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARCH HERVE ABELARD

Thousands of catholic haitians demonstrate to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, who is accused of corruption, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARCH HERVE ABELARD

Several dozen police officers participate in a demonstration demanding better working conditions, in the middle of the day of anti-government protests that hit Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARCH HERVE ABELARD

At least two people were killed in the capital of Haiti during the latest round of protests demanding the resignation of the Caribbean nation's president.

The killings took place as protesters burned down several buildings in downtown Port-au-Prince, including parts of the Canadian embassy's facade that were damaged when demonstrators set several tires on fire. EFE-EPA