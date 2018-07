A police helicopter carrying a boy that was trapped in a cave prepare for landing to evacuate him to a hospital, at an air force airport in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai soldiers and police officers evacuate a boy from a helicopter to a hospital after he was rescued from the Tham Luang cave, at an air force airport in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

At least two members of a Thai youth soccer team were rescued on Monday after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks, according to local media reports.

Authorities were unable to confirm to EFE whether two more boys had been successfully freed from the cave, but reporters in the area cited witnesses claiming they had seen the two students being rescued.