Iraqi riot police forces take up position in front of protesters who are trying to cross the al-Ahrar Bridge in central Baghdad, Iraq, 05 November 2019 (issued on 07 November 2019). EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

At least two people were killed on Thursday after security forces opened fire to disperse anti-government protesters in the Iraqi capital.

A security official told Efe, on the condition of anonymity, that over 50 others were injured in the clashes that took place nearby al-Shohadaa Bridge, al-Rusafi Square and al-Rashid Street, where the Central Bank of Iraq is located.