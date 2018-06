A photo made available on Mar. 17, 2015 shows a Pakistani Army soldier standing guard as internally displaced persons from South-Waziristan tribal areas where Pakistani Army is engaged in full-scale military operation, prepare to return to their villages after Army claimed to have cleared some areas of militants, in Kawar, Pakistan, Mar. 16, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/SAOOD REHMAN

At least two soldiers were killed Saturday in an anti-terror operation in the tribal areas of northwestern Pakistan, the army said.

Six insurgents were also reportedly killed in the operation, Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.