An Afghan soldier stands guard outside the gate of a government building after a complex suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE JAWAD JALALI

At least 20 personnel of Afghan security forces were killed and 25 others injured in a Taliban attack on multiple military posts in the northern Sar-e-Pol province of Afghanistan, an official told EFE on Tuesday.

Dozens of Taliban fighters on Monday night attacked military posts at three different locations in the province, and the fighting is still going on at some places, regional government spokesperson Zabihullah Amani told EFE.