Flames are seen next to firefighting vehicle during a forest fire in Neo Voutsa, a northeast suburb of Athens, Greece, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaks to the media during his visit to the fire brigade's operational center in Athens, Greece, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

A helicopter tries to extinguish flames from the fire in Penteli, north suburb of Athens, Greece, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

At least 20 dead in forest fires near Athens

At least 20 people have died in forest fires raging near near the capital city Athens, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities were struggling to contain the out of control blaze, which was worsened by high winds on Monday.