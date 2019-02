Crowds gather outside the main train station (on background) in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A general view of burnt-out objects after a fire broke out at the main railway station in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Officials inspect a burnt-out train engine on tracks after a fire broke out at the main train station in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A destroyed train rests on tracks at the main train station in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

At least 20 killed, 40 injured in train station fire in Egyptian capital

At least 20 people were killed and 40 others were injured when a major fire broke out at the main train station in the Egyptian capital Cairo early Wednesday, according to state television.

Egypt's minster of transportation, Hesham Arafat, handed in his resignation following the incident, which Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has accepted, according to state TV.