At least 20 people have been killed and 16 others injured in an alleged suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan that struck a group of civilians and Taliban militants who were celebrating a ceasefire, an official told EFE.

An attack took place at about 5.30 pm in the town of Ghazi Amanulah Khan in Rodat district, when a suicide bomber detonated explosives among a group of Taliban insurgents and civilians who had gathered to celebrate the ceasefire, spokesman of the provincial governor of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyanai, said.