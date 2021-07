People wait behind barricades for their relatives to be released outside the main entrance of Insein prison compound in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Staff members of Prisons Department close the main entrance of the Insein prison compound in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 20 inmates have been killed in a crackdown by Myanmar security forces against Friday's protest at Yangon's Insein prison, the Democratic Voice of Burma reported.

According to the local media outlet, which cites an unnamed source close to the military, the soldiers opened fire on protesters. Five women were among those killed.