Relatives of the victims of a plane crash on May 18, 2018, in Havana that killed 108 of the 111 people on board arrive Saturday Havana's Forensic Medicine Institute to help identify the bodies. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Ines Gonzalez (c), mother of one of the victims of a plane crash on May 18, 2018, in the Cuban capital that killed 108 of the 111 people on board, cries after leaving Havana's Forensic Medicine Institute on May 19. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

At least 20 members of an evangelical church were among the 108 people killed when an airliner crashed shortly after take-off from the Cuban capital's Jose Marti International Airport, a religious official said Saturday.

The regional director of the Church of the Nazarene - Mesoamerica Region, Carlos Saenz, confirmed on that religious organization's official Web site that 10 couples were returning to eastern Cuba at midday Friday after taking part in a spiritual retreat in Havana.