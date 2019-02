Indian security officers stand guard near the site blast in Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 February 2019. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security men hanging behind an ambulance carrying the bodies of slain Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men at the site blast in Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 February 2019. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security men inspect at the site blast in Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 February 2019. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

At least 20 paramilitary police agents were killed on Thursday in a powerful bomb blast that struck a convoy of security forces on a busy highway in the restive Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.

Police said the attack, which left an unknown number of paramilitary troopers wounded, took place in south Kashmir's Pampore area, some 25 km from Srinagar city, the summer capital of the state.