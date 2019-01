General view of a gas station that is gradually recovering its normal service, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

A fuel tanker truck passes a sign that asks Mexicans to support the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in his fight against fuel theft, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE / Francisco Guasco

A handout photo made available by the Emergency Network Mexico (REM) shows the bodies of people burned at the site where a fuel pipeline exploded, in the town of Tlahuililpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, 18 January 2019. A ruptured pipeline of the state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) exploded on 18 January in the central state of Hidalgo. EPA-EFE/REM HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES BEST AVAILABLE QUALITY ATTENTION EDITORS: Graphic Content

At least 21 were killed and 71 were injured after a Pemex pipeline burst in Hidalgo, Mexico, official sources said on Saturday.

Emergency teams were able to douse the fire some minutes before midnight on Friday (06.00 GMT on Saturday), which would now allow the rescue teams to retrieve bodies and confirm the total death toll and the number of injured, said Secretary for Public Safety Alfonso Durazo.