Inhabitants of the La Democracy neighborhood take out bunches of bananas between the streets flooded by Hurricane Eta, in the city of El Progreso, Honduras, 06 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Workers with heavy machinery carries out cleaning work on the road, in the pass between Purhula and Coban, Guatemala, 06 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

A group of people reacts while cleaning the road, in the pass between Purhula and Coban, Guatemala, 06 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Torrential rains have killed at least 21 people and affected around 80,0000 in southeastern Mexico in the wake of cyclonic storm Eta, which has left a trail of destruction across Central America over the past few days, with hundreds reported dead or missing.

The Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States, currently presided by Mexico, on Friday urged that the North American country be included in the appeal for international assistance due to the devastation caused by Eta in Central America. EFE-EPA