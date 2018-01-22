A suspected chemical gas attack carried out by forces loyal to the Syrian government on a besieged rebel-held city near the capital has left 21 people, including children, in need of medical attention, local doctors told epa journalists on the ground Monday.
Claims that chlorine gas was used on the city of Douma, which is located in besieged Eastern Ghouta countryside outside Damascus, were corroborated by human rights activists and the voluntary Syria Civil Defense emergency services, better known as the White Helmets, although independent monitors had yet to confirm the use of chemicals.