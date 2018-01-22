A man displays a gas spreading explosive device was allegedly used to deploy the chlorine gas, after a shelling attack on rebels-held Eastern al-Ghouta, Syria, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The data on a rocket that allegedly carried containers that was to deploy chlorine gas, after a shelling attack on rebels-held Eastern al-Ghouta, Syria, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A man displays a gas spreading explosive device by the container that was allegedly used to deploy the chlorine gas next to the projectile rockets which carry the chlorine containers, after a shelling attack on rebels-held Eastern al-Ghouta, Syria, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A man carries a container that was allegedly used to deploy the chlorine gas next to the projectile rockets which carry the chlorine containers, after a shelling attack on rebels-held Eastern al-Ghouta, Syria, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

An affected girl puts the aerosol mask and sits next to her sister, after a shelling attack on rebels-held Eastern al-Ghouta, Syria, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

An affected man puts the aerosol mask on his child while his other daughter gives treatment to her other sister, after a shelling attack on rebels-held Eastern al-Ghouta, Syria, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A suspected chemical gas attack carried out by forces loyal to the Syrian government on a besieged rebel-held city near the capital has left 21 people, including children, in need of medical attention, local doctors told epa journalists on the ground Monday.

Claims that chlorine gas was used on the city of Douma, which is located in besieged Eastern Ghouta countryside outside Damascus, were corroborated by human rights activists and the voluntary Syria Civil Defense emergency services, better known as the White Helmets, although independent monitors had yet to confirm the use of chemicals.