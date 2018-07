JR railway train is derailed due to heavy rain in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

A road is destroyed due to heavy train in Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

A road is flooded by heavy train in Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

At least 21 people have died and 47 were missing Saturday due to heavy rainfall in southern Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued the highest possible alert for the prefectures of Hyogo, Okayama, Gifu Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Saga, Hiroshima and Tottori, public broadcaster NHK reported.