Rescue teams on the site of a collapsed bridge over the A10 highway in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ITALIAN FIREFIGHTERS HANDOUT

large section of the Morandi viaduct upon which the A10 motorway runs collapsed in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Rescuers at the site of the collapsed bridge in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

A large section of the Morandi viaduct upon which the A10 motorway runs collapsed in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

At least 22 killed, 5 injured after highway bridge collapses in Italy

A section of a highway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa collapsed Tuesday, killing at least 22 people and injuring five, interior ministry sources confirmed to EFE.

The vice minister for infrastructure, Edoardo Rixi, said the death toll was expected to rise after a section of the Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed onto the city below.