At least 22 people died and another 22 were wounded on Wednesday in an explosion near a chemical plant in the Chinese city of Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, local authorities reported.

The blast took place at 00.41am local time on Wednesday (16:41 GMT Tuesday) and the wounded were taken to hospital, according to Xinhua news agency.