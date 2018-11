A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows a blast site near Shenghua chemical plant in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei province, China, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/XINHUA NEWS AGENCY EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows firemen put out a fire at a blast site near Shenghua chemical plant in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei province, China, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/XINHUA NEWS AGENCY EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 22 people died and another 22 were wounded early Wednesday in an explosion near a chemical plant in the Chinese city of Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, local authorities reported.

Zhangjiakou authorities said on Weibo (Chinese Twitter) that the explosion occurred at 00.41am local time on Wednesday (16:41 GMT Tuesday) and that the injured have been taken to the hospital.