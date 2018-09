Firefighters work to battle a fire in a home in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Sept. 13, 2018, after a series of gas explosions affected at least 23 buildings here and in nearby towns, forcing the evacuation of local residents. EFE-EPA / CJ GUNTHER

A series of gas explosions damaged at least 23 buildings and residences in several Massachusetts towns and there have been reports of injuries, state authorities said on Thursday.

The incident began about 5 pm when several explosions occurred in buildings in the towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.