An injured man, who received medical treatment, looks on inside a hospital after air strikes hit the city of Mesraba, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

At least 23 civilians have been killed in attacks, most of which were allegedly carried out by the Russian forces against a besieged rebel-held area near the Syrian capital Damascus, a war monitoring group reported on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said among those killed during Wednesday's attack on the rebel region of Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the capital, were three minors and 12 women.