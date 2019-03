A destroyed car is seen at the scene of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

People carry an injured into an ambulance at the scene of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least 23 people have been killed and 45 wounded, Somali police told EFE on Friday, in a truck bomb attack overnight in Mogadishu perpetrated by suspected members of the al-Shabaab militant group.

Police spokesperson Abshir Isak said from the scene of the attack that the assailants were targeting the Maka Al Mukarama hotel, located on a busy downtown street in the Somali capital, where operations to assist the victims were ongoing on Friday.